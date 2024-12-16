CID Season 2: Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman shares 11-year-old grandson is excited about seeing him doing action; 'It's a good feeling'

It feels like the good old days are returning soon! CID, one of the most beloved shows, is all set to be back on the screens, and so are the characters. Shivaji Satam, who is popular for his role as ACP Pradyuman, is also excited about his comeback with the second season of the show. Recently, the actor opened up about how being back on the sets of CID was overwhelming and that he missed connecting with the audience.

Talking to Etimes, Shivaji Satam said, "We were in talks for CID season two for a long time, but no one knew when it would really happen. But it worked out smoothly this time, and we have already shot a few episodes. I am enjoying being back on the sets of CID. I missed playing ACP Pradyuman and connecting with the audience again."

The actor also added that although his age has changed, the essence of his character stays the same. Shivaji mentioned how when they started 27 years ago, there were certain things that he was capable of doing. He also acknowledged the inevitable changes that come with the years and that things weren't the same right now.

Further, Shivaji expressed his delight at the excitement of his 11-year-old grandson regarding his return to the show. He elaborated on how the young boy's enthusiasm seems to surpass his own, particularly when it comes to his grandfather performing action sequences. "Earlier, he was too young to watch the show and understand, but now he will understand it and enjoy it. Sometimes his school friends come over at home and they also get very excited to meet me. It's a good feeling," he told Etimes.

Take a look at the promo of CID season 2 here:

For the uninitiated, CID season 2 is set to be back on our screens on December 21, 2024, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

