Laughter Chefs: Isha Malviya performs Shaky hook step with ex Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek teases Samarth Jurel

Laughter Chefs is edging towards its grand finale. The forthcoming episodes of the show will be graced by Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Shraddha Arya, Divyanka Tripathi, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As Isha graces the show, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's reaction is unmissable.

In the new promo, it can be seen that the trio also perform on Isha's viral song Shaky and leave all around them amazed.

Advertisement

Isha Malviya teaches Shaky hookstep to Abhishek Kumar

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Laughter Chefs Season 2 on their official social media account, offering a glimpse of the semi-final episode, which promises unlimited entertaining moments.

In this promo, Abhishek Kumar congratulates Isha for her new Marathi song 'Shaky'. Isha acknowledges his praises by nodding her head. He then wishes her good luck.

Watch Laughter Chefs new promo here-

Krushna Abhishek can be seen teasing Abhishek Kumar and asking him to do the viral hook step of Shaky. Abhishek says that he doesn't know the step. Krushna asks Isha Malviya to teach Abhishek. It is then seen that Abhishek and Isha perform the Shaky hook step.

Everyone laughs. It is seen that Isha, Abhishek, and Samarth Jurel dance to her song along with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. Krushna quips about making all three dance together.

The trio, who shared a complicated relationship in the past, are now cordial to each other.

Advertisement

Speaking about Laughter Chefs, the semi-final is scheduled to happen next weekend, July 19 and 20. The show has 8 pairs of celebrity contestants. The celebs who are seen as contestants on the show are Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and more.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show is judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. This second season of Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM. As per reports, Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav are the winners of this season. However, there's no confirmation on this.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs 2 edges to its finale, here's when the show will end