Will Parth Samthaan replace Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman in CID? Details Inside

CID, the hit '90s show, has been in the news. The beloved original character, ACP Pradyuman, is set to take a break from the series. In a recent interview, Shivaji Satam confirmed that he will be stepping away from CID, and the storyline involving his character, ACP Pradyuman, will soon conclude. Amidst this news, rumors have circulated about Parth Samthaan joining CID.

Initially, there was speculation that he would be replacing Satam. However, the latest update clarifies that Parth will not be a replacement for Satam; instead, he will be introduced as a new character. According to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyan, Parth Samthaan will join CID as ACP Anshuman. Some behind-the-scenes glimpses of Parth filming with the CID cast have already surfaced on the internet.

Parth expressed his excitement about being part of CID, noting that he grew up watching the show. He acknowledged the "responsibility" that comes with stepping into a new role, especially as the young ACP.

Sharing possibilities about the upcoming track in the show, Parth shared that Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), two other prominent characters, may not immediately take orders from him. The audience can also expect conflicts among the CID team members in upcoming episodes.

While talking to Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam has explained that he has taken a break from CID and the makers know what lies ahead. He said, "I have learned to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it." As per reports, Shivaji's character, ACP Pradyuman's track, will end in the show after being killed in a bomb blast in CID.

Speaking about Parth Samthaan, CID will mark Parth's return to television after many years. The actor became a household name after his stint in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. On television, he was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

CID stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sparsh Khanchandani, Hrishikesh Pandey and a few more in pivotal roles. The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024.

