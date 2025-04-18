CID: 'Welcome Back Sir,' Is Shivaji Satam returning as ACP Pradyuman? PIC

CID, the hit iconic show, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats lately. From the shocking exit of Shivaji Satam to the unexpected entry of Parth Samthaan, CID has been creating waves. After ACP Pradyuman's abrupt exit, fans were eagerly hoping for his return to the show. Now, Satam's new cryptic message has left fans extremely excited. Fans are welcoming him back to CID after seeing his new post.

On April 17, Shivaji Satam, popularly known as ACP Pradyuman, shared a post hinting at his return to CID. In this post, he wrote his iconic dialogue, "Kuch toh gadbad hai???" As soon as he dropped this on his Instagram, fans flooded the comment section of this post. While there is no official confirmation on his return to CID, fans are confident that the actor is set to enter the show once again.

Take a look at Shivaji Satam's post here-

A fan wrote, "Waooo, excited... I hope sir will come soon..." Another fan commented, "Matlab samaj gaye sir... welcome back sir." A social media user posted, "Yes sir, welcome back," and a netizen commented, "Excited... waiting for your grand reentry, boss," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about his sudden exit from CID, Shivaji Satam told Bombay Times that he had "no clue" that the makers were planning to end his track in the show. He mentioned that he has taken a break in May 2025 to spend time with his son, who lives abroad. Satam shared, "As of now, I am just taking a break and am going to enjoy my life. I have worked hard, and everyone deserves a break."

In CID, ACP Pradyuman is shown dead after CID's enemy Barboza plans a bomb blast to kill him. While the CID team is devastated by this loss, a new ACP has entered their lives.

Recently, Parth Samthaan entered CID as ACP Ayushman. He has made his comeback to television after 5 years. Apart from Parth, CID also stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava and a few others in lead roles.

