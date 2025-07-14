Pandya Store fame Pallavi Rao and Suraj Rao to head for divorce after 22 years of marriage, actress reveals reason

Pallavi Rao and director Suraj Rao are parting ways. Pallavi is a renowned actor in the Television industry who has worked in numerous TV shows, including Pandya Store. Meanwhile, Suraj Rao is a well-known director in the Television world.

The former couple who were married for 22 long years have decided to part ways mutually due to compatibility issues. Pallavi herself disclosed this news to everyone.

Pallavi Rao and Suraj Rao to part ways

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Pallavi Rao confirmed that she and Suraj Rao are heading for a divorce. She said, "We had compatibility issues for the past few years and have now finally decided to part ways. It was a tough decision because we have a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son."

Pallavi said that she and Suraj have decided to part ways and choose a peaceful life. The actress mentioned that she respects her former husband and wishes him well.

For the unversed, the former couple met Pallavi on the sets of a show in Mumbai. Pallavi and Suraj tied the wedding knot in 2003.

Speaking about their professional lives, Pallavi Rao has worked in several Television shows for more than two decades. She is known for her appearances in numerous daily soaps like Pandya Store, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Qayamat Se Qayamat, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Meanwhile, Suraj has directed shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and more.

A comment from Suraj Rao on their separation is yet to be made.

The former couple has an active presence on social media where they often share glimpses of their professional lives. Pallavi, who played a pivotal role in Pandya Store, is still in touch with many of her co-stars. She shares pictures whenever they reunite at get-togethers.

A few months ago, another popular Television couple, Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, separated after 16 years of marriage. The actress had taken to her social media platform to announce the news of their separation. This news came as a shock to many. The former couple has a son together.

