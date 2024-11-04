Dayanand Shetty reveals going down in manholes and sewages for CID shoot: ‘It was like a military setup’

The iconic television show CID is returning to screens with a new season and fans cannot wait. The original cast- Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, and ACP Pradyuman will reprise their roles. In a recent interaction, Dayanand Shetty, who essayed the role of Senior Inspector Daya, shared his experience of shooting previous episodes and how it was different from traditional TV serial sets.

Talking about the culture on CID sets, Dayanand Shetty shared that everyone treated each other with respect and there was no separate behavior toward small or big actors. While the actors usually get separate vanity vans on sets, CID actors shared a single makeup room. Daya shared that even if they got separate spaces, they would open up to make bigger rooms and spend time together.

“There was no distinction—no one was considered a big or small actor, nor were people treated differently if they were planning to leave the show. We were all human beings, treating each other with respect. It was like a military setup- everyone did their job, and no one felt superior or inferior,” added Shetty.

He further talked about the challenging situations that came with shooting this television serial. They had to go down in manholes, sewage, and dirty water as the scene required. The actor said, “We have never told the director that we can’t jump in that as it is dirty. You don’t say no. Shooting was done on a military level.”

Watch the latest promo of CID here:

Talking about what worked for CID, Dayanand Shetty said, “The plus point of CID was that everyday was different. The location and co-stars kept changing. Sometimes we would shoot with a big star and sometimes with other actors. We had around 15-17 locations in every episode. So, we weren’t bored.”

Talking about the upcoming season of CID, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the show will go on air in December. The first promo, released on October 26, has stirred curiosity and suspense among viewers as it shows a dramatic confrontation between two iconic characters, Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty). This puts ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) in a difficult position.

