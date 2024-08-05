Dalljiet Kaur calls out estranged 'narcissist' husband in a now-deleted post: 'Need help or therapy'

Over the past couple of months, Dalljiet Kaur has been making news due to her tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. She recently lodged an FIR complaint amidst their ongoing conflict and expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai police for their assistance. Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 13 star posted a mysterious message on her social media, but later removed it.

It is true that Dalljiet has accused Nikhil Patel of cheating and having an extra-marital affair. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress has claimed that he did not consider their marriage legal. Speaking of her recent ambiguous post, Kaur updated her Instagram story with a post that read, "Narcissists don't look for help or therapy, They look for a new partner who doesn't know they need help or therapy. (Until that new partner needs help and therapy)."

Since the post mentions getting a new partner, it seems like Dalljiet targeted Nikhil Patel. Well, the actress deleted the post a few hours after uploading it. Uploading and then deleting the post didn't come as a surprise to netizens, as there have been many instances when she did the same.

A couple of days ago, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant dropped a series of photos with Nikhil Patel from their marriage day on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Dalljiet recalled how she celebrated his birthday last year by gathering the family members for a surprise dinner. Reflecting upon the current scenario of their relationship, the actress remarked that he had hurt her in many ways. However, as usual, Kaur deleted the post.

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet's NRI husband recently landed in Mumbai. It was weeks after he threatened legal action on Dalljiet that Nikhil was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Earlier, he claimed that the Kulvaddhu actress had been accusing him of cheating on her by mentioning the same in her social media posts.

Speaking of their relationship timeline, Dalljiet and Nikhil got married on March 10, 2023. The couple had an intimate ceremony which was attended by their family and close friends. After tying the knot, the actress moved to Kenya with her husband but returned to India in January 2024, along with her son Jaydon. Her return gave rise to several speculations, and eventually, the entire drama unfolded.

