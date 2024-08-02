Dalljiet Kaur calls out estranged husband Nikhil Patel on his birthday; drops wedding PICS and writes, 'You have impressive ways to hurt me'

For the last few months, Dalljiet Kaur has been in the headlines for her troubled marriage life with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Time and again, the actor posted cryptic notes, and her separation battle caught the attention of netizens. Only recently, Dallijiet shared a long note detailing her turmoil and how Nikhil came up with different ways to hurt her.

On the occasion of Nikhil Patel's birthday, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame dropped a series of photos with him from their marriage day. From exchanging vows to engagement rings, mehendi to other wedding rituals, Kaur's recent social media post featuring her special moments came as a surprise. Well, it was the caption that grabbed eyeballs.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame recalled how she celebrated Nikhil's birthday last year by gathering the family members for a surprise dinner. Detailing her excitement about hosting that evening as his wife, Dalljiet highlighted that it was his first birthday post-marriage with her. The caption revealed that the duo even went for a birthday staycation.

However, reflecting on the current situation, the actor wrote, "Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday, @niknpatel. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don’t think I’ll ever understand…. you do what you do and THE WAY YOU DO IT."

Further, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant mentioned how her now-estranged husband had hurt her in many ways. Making shocking revelations about her troubled marriage, Dalljiiet revealed that Nikhil Patel sent her belongings to a storage house, and he even wiped the wall which she painted for months with her chooda.

"By the way Jaydon still calls you papa. It’s a shame how I have to teach my 10 year old to unlearn that emotion .. you got married to me in such a big way that my child can’t just erase that memory like you have. So another notice on the way for this SN too?? I am sure your PR, Pa**l, is all set," she concluded.

Have a look at the post here:

Besides calling out Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet shared another series of photographs. The snapshots appear heartwarming as they feature her son, family, and some precious moments of her life. She captioned the post, "Why?"

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. The actor moved to Kenya with him after the marriage, and later, in January 2024, she returned to India with her son Jaydon. It gave rise to several speculations and things received a bit of clarity when she began sharing cryptic posts related to love, marriage, and betrayal.

On the other hand, the Kenya-based businessman shared his side of the story. Nikhil Patel confirmed his separation from Dalljiet Kaur and took legal action against her for using their marriage pictures and videos without his consent.

