Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares pious glimpses of annual Satyanarayan Puja at home and celebrating 13 years in industry; WATCH

The Gopi Bahu of small screen Devoleena Bhattacharjee is enjoying the professional and personal life bliss. The actress returned to TV screens with her new show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya as Goddess Durga.

The talented actress is also known for her unabashed and unapologetic statements and opinions on various important matters. Well, Bhattacharjee recently shared a glimpse of a double celebration at her house.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's double celebration

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media and shared a glimpse of the Satyanarayan Puja that she organized at her place. She can be seen donning traditional attire as she actively participates in the puja and also looks after the preparations of the same.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress also shared a glimpse of cutting cakes as she completed 13 years in the industry. She cut the cake with her husband Shanawaz, friends, and family members.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's special celebration at home:

Sharing glimpses of Satyanarayan Puja and 13 years in the industry celebration, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "We prepared special prasad for this puja: kheer, sheera, and ghol. This ghol is made of wheat flour, milk, bananas, rice flour, jaggery, and sugar. This prasad has always been the main part of our puja at home."

She added, "Coincidentally this day I completed 13 years in the entertainment industry. Although I forgot about it, my fans never forget. They sent me cakes and flowers, and I celebrated it with my friends."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her recent controversies

Because of her bold statements and opinions, Devoleena often finds herself amid controversy but the boss lady that Devo is, always gives it back to people in style. Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik got offended by Devoleena opposing their portrayal of polygamy and reminded her of her inter-caste marriage.

However, Devo gave it back to her and mentioned how inter-caste marriage and polygamy are two different things. She also slammed Payal for treating sensitive topics like merely YouTube content.

