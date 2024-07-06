Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet to Devoleena slamming Payal Malik; top TV news of the week

This week (June 30 to July 6), a lot happened in the television industry that made huge headlines. Be it Poulomi Das' eviction, Hina Khan cutting off her hair, or telly personalities making dashing appearances at the Ananat Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet ceremony. Hence, the entire week had several incidents that grabbed eyeballs. Let us have a quick look at the top news!

1. Nia Sharma, Krystle D'Souza, and Karan Wahi summoned by ED

According to media reports, the ED issued summons to Nia Sharma, Krystle D'Souza, and Karan Wahi in connection with a money laundering case. The actors were also questioned by the ED officials on July 3. Speaking more precisely, the case is reported to be linked to illegal online forex trading via international brokers, the OctaFx trading app, and OctaFX.com. Further details related to the case haven't surfaced yet.

2. Hina Khan chops off her hair

After the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress announced she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her family members and industry friends have shown much support. Recently, Hina Khan posted a video on her official Instagram handle which showed the actress cutting her long hair and donning a short, pixie cut. She also consoled her emotional mother.

Hina penned a long note detailing her experience and wrote, "I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself."

Advertisement

3. Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and others at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet ceremony

And the grand festival has begun! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to exchange vows on July 12 in Mumbai but before that, the pre-wedding festivities have been organized by the couple. On July 5, they had their sangeet ceremony, and television personalities like Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and others made a dashing appearance.

Palak Tiwari looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale in a lehenga. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress opted for a heavy-embroidered orange lehenga featuring intricate designs. Mouni Roy radiated grace in a brown georgette saree embellished with sequins and beadwork. Karishma Tanna looked ethereal in a white embroidered lehenga paired with a full-sleeve matching blouse. Shehnaaz Gill opted for a mustard yellow saree featuring laser finishing on all edges.

4. Poulomi Das' mid-week eviction

After Payal Malik was eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Poulomi Das was voted out, becoming the third contestant to be evicted from the house. Her mid-week eviction left Sana Sultan emotional, as she felt that the Naggin 6 actress had to walk out because she took a stand for her.

Advertisement

5. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's Dubai trip with daughter Ziana

Television actress Charu Asopa took to her social media and shared a series of pictures where she is seen spending quality time with her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, and their daughter, Ziana, in Dubai. Fans also spotted Rajeev's sister, Sushmita, in the snapshots. During their trip, Ziana had her very first experience traveling abroad with her family members.

However, taking a dig at netizens for trolling her for meeting Rajeev, the Mere Angne Mein actress said, "Aap log kya bolte ho. Divorce ka inn logo ne mazak bana ke rakha hai (What you guys are saying that 'They made a joke about divorce')." She asked the trolls if she shouldn't let Ziana meet her family.

6. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants return from Romania

After performing daring stunts in Romania, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants wrapped up the shoot and returned back. As they landed in Mumbai, they were spotted at the airport feeling elated about being back in the nation. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff reached the airport to receive his daughter Krishna Shroff. Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had bright smiles on their faces. However, Sumona Chakravarti flew to Norway to spend some time with her family.

Advertisement

7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Payal Malik for her comment

In an interview, when Payal Malik was asked about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's comment on Armaan Malik's polygamy marriage, she mentioned how the Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa actress was trolled for marrying a Muslim guy and hence should not comment on someone else's marriage.

Hitting back, Devoleena penned a long note explaining, "Even if my husband is Muslim, he is too loyal to his wife. Neither is he interested in polygamy, and we took 4 years to understand each other and then got married. Not in merely 7 days."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 fame Sunny Arya injures his hand in fire accident, wife Deepika Arya escapes unharmed: Report