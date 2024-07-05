Bigg Boss OTT 3: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Payal Malik for targeting her personal life; 'My husband is too loyal'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been garnering a lot of attention. One of the most controversial sets of contestants this season is Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

There has been a lot of discussion about the Malik family's participation in the show. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant slammed them, Uorfi Javed extended her support to the family. After getting evicted from the show, Payal Malik reacted to Devoleena Bhattacharjee calling out polygamy. Devoleena had lashed out at Armaan's statement on every man's desire to have two wives.

When Payal was asked about Bhattacharjee's statements, she stated that Devoleena herself faced a lot of trolls for marrying a Muslim guy and that she shouldn't comment on others' personal lives.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Payal Malik

Payal Malik also added in her interview that Devoleena seems to be quite free, whereas she is occupied with a lot of personal and professional work. Devoleena reacted strongly to Payal's statements, especially the one mentioning her inter-caste marriage.

Slamming Payal Malik, Devoleena wrote, "Even if my husband is Muslim, he is too loyal to his wife. Neither is he interested in polygamy, and we took 4 years to understand each other and then got married. Not in merely 7 days."

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's reply to Payal Malik here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mentioned that there is a big difference between polygamy and inter-caste marriage and that one needs to be intelligent enough to understand this. She added that it is everybody's responsibility to raise their voice against polygamy. She shared that she is against such a practice being normalized on Indian television.

In the interview, Payal Malik also added that she would make a video on her YouTube channel and would speak about Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress took a dig at the same and stated that it isn't the first time people are using her name to create content for their YouTube channel.

Devoleena ended her post with, "Honestly I pity you. But then I guess that's how you wanted your marriage to be after seeing this. Everything could be YouTube content for you guys. But not for me. So carry on. Signing off..."

What made Payal Malik react strongly against Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

As Armaan Malik entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, he was seen stating that every man desires to have two wives and he has been successful in maintaining a cordial relationship among the three of them.

This statement, along with Armaan Malik promoting polygamy on national television, didn't go down well with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and she slammed Malik in a post.

She wrote, "I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth. For god sake, stop this. Someday, if those same wives start saying that they also wish to have 2 husbands each, then enjoy watching that too."

More about Armaan Malik, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik's wedding

Armaan Malik and Payal Malik got married within seven days of their courtship period. Payal eloped from her house to be with Armaan, and at their son Cheeku's birthday party, Armaan met Kritika, Payal's best friend. For some unforeseen reasons, Kritika stayed over at Payal and Armaan's house for six days, and within these days, the duo fell in love and got married on the seventh day, leaving Payal shocked.

However, as Payal had nowhere to go, she accepted Armaan's second marriage.

