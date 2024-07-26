Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passes away: Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim pay their last respects

July 26, 2024, left the entertainment industry in shock as notable choreographer and directors Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passed away. The tragedy happened just a few days after Irani's 79th birthday celebration. Among many Bollywood actors reaching Khan's residence to pay their condolence and respect was Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare.

Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim arrive at Farah Khan's residence

Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim have been associated with Farah Khan and Sajid Khan and as the duo faced one of the most difficult times of their life, Shiv and Shoaib made it a point to be there with them and pay their respects to the departed soul. Other celebrities who were present for Farah and Sajid during the trying times were Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar among others.

Take a look at Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim arriving at Farah Khan's residence here:

More about Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim's associations with Farah Khan- Sajid Khan

Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan were a part of Bigg Boss 16 and the duo gelled pretty well. They were inseparable in the show and supported each other throughout the show. As Khan left the show mid-way for his work commitments, Thakare was left teary-eyed. People enjoyed the chemistry that the duo shared.

Shiv Thakare went ahead to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wherein Farah Khan was one of the judges. Farah was quite fond of Thakare and had revealed this to him during their interactions because of Bigg Boss 16. Khan also threw a party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants and formed a close bond with Thakare and others.

Shoaib Ibrahim was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and formed a close bond with Farah Khan. Khan visited Shoaib and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim's house and met their baby boy Ruhaan and also gifted him an expensive present.

Farah Khan's emotional post for mother Menka Irani

On July 12, 2024, Farah Khan took to social media and shared a beautiful picture posing with her mother and expressed her love for her mother on her birthday. She mentioned how people including her often take their mothers for granted. She also revealed that her mother is the strongest and bravest with her sense of humor intact even after many surgeries.

Pinkvilla sends heartfelt condolences to Farah and Sajid Khan! We hope the departed soul may rest in peace.

