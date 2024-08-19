Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli COPIES Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's THIS catch-word; uses it for Ankita Walawalkar

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 is on a roll! As per the new promo for the show, the upcoming episodes will be quite fiery as the contestants will yet again lock horns with each other in teams. Amidst a fight, Nikki Tamboli will be seen using Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's popular catch-word, Shemdi.

According to the new promo, contestants in teams will declare observations on individual contestants. When asked if Janhvi Killekar is a shadow of Nikki Tamboli and has no individuality, the opposite team, including Ankita Walawalkar, agreed to the observation.

This left Tamboli agitated and she called Walawalkar 'Shemdi'. The catch-word became popular after Bigg Boss 16's MC Stan used it often for female contestants who would annoy him.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 here:

MC Stan started his journey in Bigg Boss 16 with a lot of confusion. However, he found many friends in the show who supported him throughout and had his back whenever he felt low. His friend circle consisting of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer was fondly called Mandli.

He was an underdog in the show; however, his simplicity won many hearts eventually enabling him to lift the Bigg Boss 16's winner's trophy.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the show is getting rave reviews as it has an eclectic mix of contestants who are quite passionate about the game. Ritesh Deshmukh as the new host of the show adds more charm and spice in the show.

