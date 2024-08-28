Did you know Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt has penned more than 3000 episodes for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Stree 2 is creating havoc at the box office. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is not only doing impressive in terms of generating revenues but has garnered a lot of praise from the audience. But do you know that the writer of this horror comedy film, Niren Bhatt, has written more than 3000 episodes for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Yes, you read that right! Niren was associated with the Asit Kumarr Modi-produced sitcom for a long time, and his writing created onscreen magic.

In a recent interview, Niren, who wrote Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, opened up about his writing career and revealed how he started as a corporate employee but eventually landed in the creative field. Bhatt stated that he had been into writing since his school days and wrote several plays for the youth festivals in his college. He is also known to have penned numerous songs, and most of his written plays belong to the musical genre. Later, Niren came to Mumbai to study to pursue an MBA and began working as an IT consultant for an insurance company.

Further, in the same conversation, Bhatt said, "After a point, I started realizing that because I'm a creative person, so I'll not survive in this corporate world. It's not for me. I realized that I needed to break out from this, and I started writing along with my job, as surviving in Bombay is always difficult. I wrote plays, commercial theatres, television, and films that never got made." He further stated, "I was always finding something to hang on so that I could leave my job and start writing full-time."

Interestingly, Niren has written about 35 music albums and is credited to be the writer of numerous Gujarati and Hindi films. Bhatt mentioned that when he joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a writer, it worked very well for him, and he could compensate with his corporate job and finances. Well, not just TMKOC, he has also written shows like Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother and Jeannie Aur Juju. Niren Bhatt has also written episodes for Savdhaan India.

