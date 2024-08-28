WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide RUBBISHES rumors of quitting show; condemns wrong use of social media

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often makes headlines for rumors of cast members leaving the show. Most recently, Abdul, aka Sharad Sankla, dismissed such speculations, and now Aatmaram Bhide, aka Mandar Chandwadkar, has refuted the rumors of quitting the show. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video message quashing the reports of him leaving TMKOC and highlighting the misuse of social media.

The video opened with Mandar extending Janmashtami's wishes to his fans. He then mentioned that his wife informed him about a viral video claiming him to be exiting the show. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame also talked about the thumbnail of the clip, which read, 'Goli ko nikala gaya, aaj TMKOC set ka pura sach bolunga, Daya bhabhi nahi aayegi, main bhi show chhod ke jaaunga (Goli has been ousted, today I will tell the whole truth of TMKOC set, Daya Bhabhi will not come, I will also leave the show).'

The Marathi actor added, "Mujhe bahut aascharya hota hai, dukh bhi hota hai iss baat ka ki social media platform ka log kaise galat fayda uthate hain. Yeh jo aap dekh rahe hain image wo jab 16 saal pura huye the tab main live gaya tha. Sabke saath baat karne ke liye aur usmein se yeh image capture karke yahan pe uska thumbnail banaya gaya hai (I am very surprised and saddened to see how people take the wrong advantage of social media platforms. The image you are seeing was when I went live to talk to everyone after the show completed 16 years, and this image was captured from it and used in the thumbnail)."

In the caption, the actor urged his fans not to believe in rumors and to stop spreading them. Mandar Chandwadkar assured that he would continue to entertain people the way he has been doing since 2008. Lastly, he mentioned that his only motive behind posting the video was to convey the truth. At the end of the video, he thanked his fans for their love.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Sharad Sankla, who plays the role of Abdul in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and dismissed the rumors of him quitting the show. He stated, "Soon Abdul will return to Gokuldham Society. Neela Telefilms is such a great production house. Asit Modi is a great human being. I will never quit this show in my life. Please inform everyone that Abdul will never quit the show."

