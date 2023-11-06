Ehsaan Faramosh to air last episode tonight; Everything Indian audience need to know about the show

Pakistani dramas have always managed to transcend borders and capture the attention of Indian audiences. Whether it’s our similarity with their culture or heritage, films and TV serials of both countries always delighted and captured the collective imagination of viewers of both nations. One such popular drama of recent times that has achieved this remarkable feat is Ehsaan Faramosh.

The compelling Pakistani drama series made its debut on ARY TV in August of this year. With its gripping storyline, remarkable performances, and a powerful narrative that strikes a chord with viewers, Ehsaan Faramosh has swiftly emerged as one of the most trending television serials.

If you have not watched the drama yet, let’s delve into the intriguing world of Ehsaan Faramosh to unravel the secrets of its success and understand why it has become a must-watch for enthusiasts on both sides of the border.

Plot and storyline of Ehsaan Faramosh

Ehsaan Faramosh explores love, friendship, betrayal, and revenge in a modern setting. It also looks at how power between people can affect the choices they make. According to ARY Digital's official description, the show aims to highlight that jealousy can be a big problem. The synopsis says, "Sometimes you find what you always wanted, but you don’t realize its worth…Until you lose it…But love finds its way to heart; If it’s true to itself…"

Check out the promo of Ehsaan Faramosh here:

The show focuses on Falaq (Momina Iqbal), who was raised by her father's boss's family. A beautiful and smart girl, she catches the eye of a wealthy businessman, Kabeer (Humayun Ashraf). They get married, but Falaq wants to take control of the family and pull up tricks to break the family. In this attempt, she also tries to create problems between Kabeer and his sister-in-law and also takes up modelling.

Eventually, they divorce, with Falaq accusing Kabeer of domestic violence. She also decides to bring down his business along with him.

On the other hand, Nawal (Mashal Khan) was in a relationship with her dream guy, Hamza (Salman Saeed). However, as fate would have it the two part ways when he goes to work abroad. Five years later, they meet again, facing their own challenges. When Falaq returns home from Kabeer’s family, she takes over Nawal's life and tries to get closer to Hamza, causing problems between him and Nawal.

Falaq and Hamza get married and start a new life. His family opposes the marriage as they know her intentions and true nature. A heartbroken Nawal confronts Falaq. She believes that Falaq will face the consequences of her actions and that her true self will come in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Kabeer's sister-in-law suggests he marry Nawal so their daughter can have a mother figure as Falaq left her daughter behind. They get married. In the recent turn of events, Hamza gets arrested as Falaq laid a trap for him. The last episode that will air tonight will reveal if Hamza will get published for his deeds.

Ehsaan Faramosh's cast

The cast of the popular drama includes Momina Iqbal in the lead role of Falaq. She is best known for her role in the show Parizaad. Salman Saeed is seen as Hamza. His elder brother Humayun Saeed is a popular face in the Pakistan television industry.

Humayoun Ashraf is seen in the role of Kabeer. His role as Haroon in Ishq Hamari Galiyon Mein earned him recognition in the industry. Mashal Khan is seen as Nawal. She appeared in the much-loved television drama Suno Chanda and its sequel Suno Chanda 2 as Kinza.

Actress Dania Enwar is seen as the sister-in-law of Kabeer and Atiqa Odho as Hamza’s mother. Others in the supporting cast include Javaid Iqbal, Sadaf Ehsaan, and Zara Mehmood.

Reaction of viewers

While the show has hooked the viewers for a long time, they continue to love it. One comment under one of the promos read, “Kamaal ka episode hain ye.”

Indian audiences showered love on the show in the comment section of the YouTube channel of ARY Digital. One user wrote, “I know falak character is negative but the acting she's playing is damn! like a negative role is so much tough to do. Lots of Love from India to Ehsaan Faramosh drama and all the actors.”

Another commented, “Every character is important in Pakistani drama..That's why I like Pakistani drama..”

Ehsaan Faramosh will air its last episode tonight. The promo uploaded on ARY TV’s official Instagram handle shows Hamza in the prison and Falaq goes to meet him. He tells her that he is the reason behind Hamza’s downfall and how much he hates her. On the other hand, Kabeer and Nawal talk about how Hamza fell into the hole he dug on his own.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Will Hamza get punished for what he has done? Watch the Last Episode of #EhsaanFaramosh, Tonight at 9:00 PM, to find out - only on #ARYDigital” Indian audiences can watch the episode later on YouTube.

