Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Lovekesh Kataria reaches Kanpur to surprise Shivani Kumari; Vishal Pandey feels left out

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 might have wrapped up, but its participants are consistently grabbing headlines for their public appearances and social media posts. Like every season, viewers witnessed several friendships blossoming inside the controversial house this time as well. One such bond was developed between content creators Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari.

Recently, Lovekesh proved that he will cherish his relationship with Shivani for a lifetime. He surprised the latter by visiting her in her hometown of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari uploaded a joint post that gives a glimpse of their heartwarming reunion. They shared two pictures posing amidst a beautiful backdrop featuring lush green trees, white clouds, a clear blue sky, and a rock-cut structure. The duo is flashing wide smiles for the camera.

While Lovekesh is wearing a red-colored shirt with denims, Shivani is slaying in a similar-hued chikankari kurta paired with black bottoms.

Shivani Kumari, who has been treating fans with videos showcasing her desi style, was astonished at Lovekesh’s visit, as she did not expect anyone from Bigg Boss OTT 3 to meet her post-show. She turned emotional upon seeing him.

The YouTuber was joined by his girlfriend for the trip, which received a lot of love from netizens. He dropped a vlog wherein he is spotted spending quality time with Shivani’s friends and family too.

The caption of the post read, “Surprise Number 1. Vlog Tonight (red-heart emoji).”

Fans expressed their joy watching the reunion of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants. They hailed their strong connection. A user penned, “Lovekesh’s gesture for Shivani is what true friendship looks like.” Another wrote, “The moment between Lovekesh and Shivani is a reminder that Bigg Boss isn’t just about drama.”

Besides online users, Lovekesh and Shivani’s good friend and co-participant from BB OTT 3, Vishal Pandey, also left a comment on their post. He felt left out and jokingly stated, “Apna apna na? Okay.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 ended with Sana Makbul emerging victorious and lifting the trophy.

