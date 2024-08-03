Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Lovekesh Kataria REACTS on allegations that he has no real identity apart from being Elvish Yadav’s friend

Lovekesh Kataria, one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was eliminated just before the Grand Finale. His time inside the house was marked by his strong personality as he voiced his opinion fearlessly. However, most of the time he had to hear from the co-contestants that he was in the show as Elvish Yadav’s friend, and not on his own credit. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kataria opened up about the statement.

We asked the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant about what he feels about being told that his only identity is Elvish Yadav’s friend. Lovekesh Kataria said, “Wo toh obvious hain na, simple si baat hain aap kisike dosti ko tag de rahe ho, ye iske dum pe aaya hain. Peechle bar bhi keh rahe the log ki ye jeeta hain, wo jeeta hain, par wide picture dekho, deep mein jao. Usko hamare yaha dosti kehte hain, bahar log kuch keh rahe hain toh use kehne do."

"(That's obvious, right? It's a simple thing when you're labeling someone's friendship as they came because of them. Last time, people were saying that this one won, that one won, but look at the bigger picture, go deeper. That's what we call friendship here; let people outside say whatever they want.)”

Lovekesh Kataria continued by saying that even Elvish is not bothered by these remarks. “Mereko nahi padhta, aur mere hisab se Elvish ko bhi nahi padhta, toh koi chakkar nahi hain yaar. Humne jo bolna tha, sunna tha, kehna tha, wo kar diya show pe, aur us cheez mein khud pe bhi proud hain, aur apne gharwalon aur audience ne bhi jo pyaar diya, (It doesn't matter to me, and I don't think it matters to Elvish either, so there's no issue. We've said, listened, and expressed what we wanted on the show, and I'm proud of that, and our family and the audience have given us love for it too.)” added the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant.

We also asked him about the first conversation he had with Elvish Yadav after stepping out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, he said that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked him to visit him in London.

