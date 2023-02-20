EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta on his and Priyanka Choudhary’s equation: It’s my and her relationship, leave it to us

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 recently came to a conclusion with MC Stan lifting the winner’s trophy. However, a certain section of the audience were rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show, including her close friend Ankit Gupta. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor expressed his disappointment about Priyanka not bagging the winner’s title. “All I wanted from Bigg Boss was to give her the trophy, that did not happen. It was actually shocking. I only knew one thing that Priyanka is the winner, and even now she is the winner for me. When that didn’t happen it was obviously heartbreaking,” says Ankit Gupta.

When questioned about his and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s equation, here’s what he had to say. “I want to say one thing, this is my and Priyanka’s relationship and leave it to us, we will figure it out,” Ankit Gupta keeps it short. Meanwhile, the actor’s new show Junooniyatt went on air last week, in which he shares screen space with Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig.