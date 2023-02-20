EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta on his and Priyanka Choudhary’s equation: It’s my and her relationship, leave it to us
Ankit Gupta also mentioned that all he wanted from Bigg Boss was to give Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the winner’s trophy.
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 recently came to a conclusion with MC Stan lifting the winner’s trophy. However, a certain section of the audience were rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show, including her close friend Ankit Gupta. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor expressed his disappointment about Priyanka not bagging the winner’s title. “All I wanted from Bigg Boss was to give her the trophy, that did not happen. It was actually shocking. I only knew one thing that Priyanka is the winner, and even now she is the winner for me. When that didn’t happen it was obviously heartbreaking,” says Ankit Gupta.
When questioned about his and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s equation, here’s what he had to say. “I want to say one thing, this is my and Priyanka’s relationship and leave it to us, we will figure it out,” Ankit Gupta keeps it short. Meanwhile, the actor’s new show Junooniyatt went on air last week, in which he shares screen space with Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig.
Junooniyatt
Speaking about the show, Gupta states, “First of all, I would like to say that Junooniyatt is a story about three people’s junoon (obsession). However, their junoon is not just music, but it is just a medium to fulfill their obsession. For instance, Jahaan’s (played by Ankit) junoon is to bring his parents back to India and clear their name, Jordan’s (played by Gautam) obsession is to prove himself to his father, and Elahi’s (played by Neha) junoon is to bring her mother back. So all of them have their own journeys, and music becomes a road for that journey. It’s a musical show, something which we have never seen on television. First episode had eight songs, it is a different experience, and music is going to be the USP of the show,” Ankit Gupta concludes.
