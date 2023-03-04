EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan to make a comeback on television with Anupamaa? Find out the truth here

Popular television actor Mohsin Khan who has been seen in TV shows, like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Nish Aur Uske Cousins, etc is currently busy with the release of his music video ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai.’ The actor collaborated with Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah for the video. Recently, a few BTS pictures went viral on the internet featuring the two. This led fans to speculate that the actor will be seen in the daily drama and will be cast opposite Nidhi who essays the role of 'Kinjal.' Fans were eagerly waiting for an official announcement on the same and in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan revealed the truth.

On being asked if the rumors are true that Mohsin will be seen opposite Nidhi in Anupamaa, he replied, “I think ye hamari song ka hi kuch BTS clips tha jisse ye news huya tha (I think it was a BTS clip from our upcoming song that created the news) But, no, the BTS was for this, the song Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai, to create a hype.” Mohsin then quickly promoted the song urging his audience to watch the song on YouTube. “Please YouTube pe Saregama pe jaiye. Watch the song, it’s a beautiful track. We will soon start uploading the other BTS clips and images.”

About Anupamaa

In the popular television drama, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna in prominent roles. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role of Anupamaa, a responsible housewife who always put her family’s needs over anything else. But she never gets any credit for her work and decides to live life on her own terms. Gaurav Khanna essays the role of Anuj Kapadia, the love interest of Anupamaa. Fans can stream the show on Disney+ Hotstar at any time and watch it on Star Plus at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. The show has enjoyed positive responses since it went on air a few years back.

