EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan UNFOLDS mystery behind his VIRAL pics with Hrithik Roshan; WATCH

Mohsin Khan who rose to fame for essaying the character of Kartik in one of the longest-running television shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been seen in several music videos over the years. The actor is currently all set to release his upcoming music video Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai with TV actress Nidhi Shah. This is the first time the actors collaborated and the teaser gave a glimpse of the chemistry between the two. Fans are excited for the song to be out. While Mohsin’s song has grabbed everyone’s attention, recently the actor caused a stir when he met Hrithik Roshan at the latter’s home.

Sharing his fanboy moment on social media, Mohsin posted a few photos from their meeting and wrote a caption expressing his gratitude to Hrithik. Mohsin called him ‘a beautiful human being’ and ‘the best looking guy in the world’. However, as the photos went viral on the internet, fans of the actor got curious and it gave rise to the question, “Are the two collaborating on a project?”

Mohsin Khan clears speculation on his meeting with Hrithik Roshan

In the photos that Mohsin shared, it is evident that he visited the actor with his sister, and her 2-year-old son, Mikhail. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Mohsin revealed that it was his sister who actually wanted to meet Hrithik, and his nephew is also a fan of the actor. He added, “Such a down-to-earth person, I’m glad I got to meet him at his house.” Mohsin also cleared all speculations about a collaboration happening between the two actors. Reacting to this, he shared, “I wish, let’s hope for that.”

Mohsin Khan’s music videos

Besides essaying prominent roles in some popular TV shows, like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nish Aur Uske Cousins, etc, the actor has also featured in several music videos. He collaborated with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi for Teri Ada. Some of his hit music videos include Aashiq Hoon, Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya, Agar Tum Ho, and Saawan Ki Boondein, among many others. The actor will be next seen in Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai for which he collaborated with Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah. The teaser of the song is already out.

