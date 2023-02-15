EXCLUSIVE: Niyati Fatnani recalls shooting for Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal at 0 degree celsius in Mussoorie

Popular actress Niyati Fatnani is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of numerous shows and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. Niyati Fatnani is currently winning accolades for her performance in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The actress reveals shooting at zero degree celsius for the show.

Talking about her character in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Niyati says, "I play Avantika in the show and it's a cameo role. However, my character is significant in the story. Avantika is deeply in love with Tej aka Arjun Bijlani, who is a werewolf. She will be seen going through an emotional phase."

When asked about her experience of shooting in cold conditions, Niyati replies, "We were shooting our outdoor sequence in Mussoorie, I had to run during one sequence and I had a near-freezing experience. It was a very different and enriching experience for me to shoot such a real scene in a real location. Since we were shooting in Mussoorie and the temperature was around 0 degrees, the only thing I was looking for myself was a jacket and shawl as I was shooting in a lehenga. I kept sipping coffee to keep myself warm. However, being from Mumbai, it was fun shooting in such a cold climate."

On the professional front, Niyati has been a part of various shows such as Nazar, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage, and D4- Get up and Dance. The actress is popularly known for her role in Channa Mereya where she starred opposite Karan Wahi. She also made a cameo in the Hotstar series, Aashiqana, produced by Gul Khan.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are winning the hearts of the audience by starring in a fictional thriller show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama showcases a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal premiered on February 13 and airs on Colors at 9 PM.