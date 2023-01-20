Laal Rang 2: Randeep Hooda announces the sequel and unveils First Look; A look at his 10 underrated roles

Actor Randeep Hooda has time and again managed to impress the audience with his solid body of work. Every time he takes up a new project, the audience eagerly waits to watch his stellar act. From Highway to Kick to Sultan, the actor has always given his best in every film. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following there as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Recently, the actor announced about his upcoming project and we just can’t wait for it to release.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Randeep announced the return of his character Shankar Malik in the sequel of the 2016 film Laal Rang. He mentioned the sequel and also posted his first look from the film. He tweeted, “Yeh Lo!! Hawa Mein Pranaam. #LaalRang2 Shooting Soon!” The poster shows Randeep Hooda looking over his shoulder as a splash of blood falls on his chest. The film will be directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, who had also helmed the first part. Check out here:

10 best performances of Randeep

Highway

In one of the finest performances in the history of Indian cinema, Randeep played the character of Mahabir Bhati who kidnaps Alia Bhatt’s character for a purpose and ends up falling in love with her. Randeep peeled off several layers of what his character as a man had to cover himself in to survive in the lawless land. In the film, he nailed his character and was appreciated by the audience.

Sarbjit

Randeep’s transformation into a real-life person who spent a lifetime being arrested inside a tiny cell in Pakistan was one of the major ones for Hindi cinema. To portray the character honestly and earnestly, Randeep got shredded to the bare bone and emerged with a performance worth remembering for decades.

Laal Rang

Randeep played a local man from the suburbs of Haryana who is operating in a reality of his own named Shankar Malik. Randeep’s character proves to be a boon and a curse at the same time for Rajesh Dhiman played by Akshay Oberoi. The film did not receive maximum praise from the audience however Randeep’s half-drunk character shined through.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Randeep Hooda played the character of ACP Agnel Wilson, who is in charge of removing the mafia from Mumbai in the ’70s. Naturally, Randeep’s character does not succeed and has to live with enormous guilt of empowering one gangster (Emraan Hashmi’s Shoaib) to defeat another one (Ajay Devgn’s Sultan Mirza). Randeep’s portrayal of a man at the end of his run proved to be nearly existential.

Bombay Talkies

Directed by Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda acted alongside Rani Mukherjee and Saqib Saleem in one of the short films from the anthology. Randeep played a closeted homosexual who is afraid to confront his reality when instigated by Saqib, who played an openly homosexual character. Randeep gave a heartwrenching performance as a man torn apart between his marriage and his real self.

Kick

In this film, Randeep played the character of cop Himanshu who takes an oath to catch Devil played by Salman Khan. His acting was phenomenal in the film and he purely got into the character. Directed Nadiadwala, the film had an amazing storyline.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Randeep Hooda as the silent, brooding and intense Suraj is fantastic in the film. Do Lafzon Ki Kahani is a beautiful story of an MMA fighter who falls in love with a blind girl. The way Randeep has portrayed his character is truly commendable.

CAT

Randeep Hooda is the highlight of the series as he embodies the character of Gurnaam Singh properly and craftily. On the screen, he did not look an actor but instead a character who might be servile, calm, composed but can get lethal, calculative and ruthless at the drop of the hat.

Sultan

Although Randeep Hooda had a cameo role in the film but it still made quite an impact in the audience mind. In the film he killed it with his acting skills. Chilled out, dapper Fateh Singh is the perfect trainer to Sultan. He’s witty, to the point, quirky and funny, preparing Sultan (Salman Khan) for his comeback.

Love Aj Kal 2

Randeep Hooda stole the show in this Kartik Aryan starrer film. He looked handsome in the vintage role who tries to anchor the film. Just like Rishi Kapoor in the first part, Randeep is mostly just narrating his own love story. But his skilful acting gives the film much-needed depth.

About Laal Rang 2

Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee will also reprise their roles from the first part. The search is on for the new additions to the second part. 'Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva' is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films and Jelly Bean Entertainment Co Produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is slated to go on floors soon.