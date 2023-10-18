EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reacts to women facing ageism, sexism, body shaming as casual humor

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly sat down for a chat on the recent episode of the 'Devi: Gauri's Grace' sequence. To mark the occasion of Navratri, we are inviting strong women from the industry to talk about women empowerment and spread awareness about the evil that exists in our society. So, who can be better than the strong lady Rupali Ganguly? From an accomplished actress to a doting mother, the Anupamaa actress dons many hats. Let's hear her talk about how individuals casually joke about ageism, sexism, and body shaming.

Rupali Ganguly on women facing ageism, sexism, and body shaming

On being asked about her opinion on individuals these days passing casual remark about ageidm, sexism and body shaming, Rupali Ganguly opens up about her experience. She says, “Arrey bohot sunti hu, mein sunti hu toh I can imagine what any woman would go through… everybody… (I hear that a lot)” However, it's not easy for everyone to brush aside these comments and move forward. "That strength has to come from within, nobody can give it to you. Aur hum ye dharna na hi banaye dimaag mein, jisko jo bolna hain bolne do. Kya faraq padhta hain? (We should not let it affect us, let them say whatever they want. What difference does it make?)" says the actress.

Watch Rupali Ganguly's full interview here:

She further adds, "Koi aake dekhta hain kya aapke jodio ke peeche kya karan tha, koi aake dekhta hain kya shayad moisturiser kharidne ke paise nahin hain, salon jaa ke celebrity jayesa treatment karwake tightening, ye sab karane ke paise nahi the.Ye kaun dekhta hain? Ghar pe subah se uthke raat taak kaam karo, uske baad nahi time hota hain bhai. Uske baad baithke tv dekhna hota hain, haan Anupamaa dekhna."

(Does anyone come to see what's affecting you? Maybe some didn't have the money to buy a moisturizer or go to the salon to get skin tightening done like celebrities. We work from the morning till night, and then we rest and watch TV)

Rupali Ganguly on why women should help other women move forward

The Anupamaa actress also shared that we should be proud of who we are and how far we have come because nobody else is standing in our place. “Let’s prop each other up. It has taken us 27 years of jado jehad, struggle for us to even get the Women's Reservation Bill passed. Kitne kiya hain auraton ne."

"And today, when everything is coming to women, why should women bring each other down? What is she’s an old hag, she’s a woman, and she’s beautiful and every woman is beautiful. It’s not this (points toward her face) that makes a woman beautiful, it’s here (points toward her heart) that makes a woman beautiful. She also concluded that a woman knows the best way to help another woman move forward, rather than bringing her down," concluded the Anupamaa actress.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is loved for her role as Anupamaa in the television drama, Anupamaa. The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

