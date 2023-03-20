EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bekaboo actor Shalin Bhanot's REPLY to being slammed every week on Bigg Boss 16 is SURPRISING

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Owing to his acting prowess, and charming persona, Shalin gained a massive fan following over the years. Presently, Shalin Bhanot essays the lead role opposite Eisha Singh in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show Bekaboo. Prior to this, Shalin was a part of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. His stint in the controversial reality show was appreciated by his fans. However, the actor was bashed by host Salman Khan in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, Shalin always took criticism positively and believed it was for his own good. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalin Bhanot revealed whether being slammed in Bigg Boss 16 affected him or not.

Shalin Bhanot talks about being slammed in Bigg Boss 16:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalin Bhanot was asked whether being slammed on Bigg Boss 16 every weekend episode demotivated him. Replying to this, Shalin said, "No, it never demotivated me. When I was inside, I was only concentrating on the reality of where I was staying, and I was being very honest to that moment. For me, I don't think about tomorrow. Tomorrow doesn't exist for me. The only reality is only today. So I live in the moment, and I can't even try to please everyone, so there will be people who like me, and there will be people who will not like me, and I am fine with that."

Shalin further spoke about the love he is getting from his fans, he said, "If I got a lot of not-so-happy moments inside the house when I stepped out and the kind of love I'm getting from the world. I was in Varanasi, and I met 100s people on Ganga ghat, outside Kashi Vishwanath temple, I met so many people who gave me so much love. It was a day prior to Mahashivratri. So all the lows are getting compensated by all the highs, blessings, respect, love and care, and everything outside. So I can't even complain about what happened inside because of all the love and affection that I'm getting outside, and it's all worth it. End of the day, it was not for all those contestants it was for the people who watched Bigg Boss. I was there because of them. Getting nominated every week and still surviving till the last so it is all thanks to them."

Watch Shalin Bhanot's full interview here-

When asked whether Shalin is in touch with anyone from the Bigg Boss 16 house, the Bekaboo actor said, "No, I would love to be in touch, but I don't know if Salman sir has that much time. I would love to be in touch with Salman Khan sir and go and meet him. I did that the very next week, I went and saw Pathaan, which was my other weekend ka vaar that was the 20th-weekend ka vaar (laughs). But I'm really looking forward to it if he has time, I will go and run and hug him and take his blessings."

Shalin Bhanot's professional life:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. At present, Shalin Bhanot essays the lead role opposite Eisha Singh in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show Bekaboo. The show also stars Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam in pivotal roles.

