EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta talks about venting out emotions; 'can't deal with heartbreaks'

Tina Datta, famous for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, had quite a roller coaster year. Her appearance on the show ignited immense excitement among her fans. However, her public dispute with Shalin Bhanot triggered numerous controversies. Tina, renowned for her role in Uttaran, continues to enjoy immense popularity among her fans. Her most recent project was Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, which unfortunately recently went off the air.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tina Datta shared many intriguing things about herself, her projects, and much more.

Tina Datta calls herself an 'emotional person'; says she 'can't handle heartbreaks'

In an interesting segment Baatein Ankahee, Tina Datta was asked if she is an emotional person and the actress replied, "VERY emotional..." The actress said, "I'm a very emotional person, and because of this people take me for granted as well. If I get attached to you, I will get attached to you to the core. So whenever it comes to drawing from you or opting out, it becomes very difficult for me."

On being asked how she protected herself from it, she continues, "It's very difficult. I can't deal with heartbreaks. Nahi ho pata hai...(). So one thing that Ashu (Aashka Goradia) once told me is that If you wanna cry, cry in front of your people or alone in the bathroom; the reason being that people take you for granted. You are at your most vulnerable self, so people take advantage of that."

Sharing an incident Tina says, "Once I was in Goa and I was doing yoga, I don't know I just started crying. I was pent up with so many emotions that I couldn't stop myself from weeping. Brent was taking a class and I just started crying. I wanted to answer why this happened and Brent told me that sometimes it ok to vent out your emotions and it is not necessary to get answers to those situations. they are a great couple."

She says, "This usually happens because your emotions pile up. If a family member dies, or a pet dies, we run away from that then all those pile up and we are so busy in our lives that we are not ready to let go. So I go to Satguru's ashram for Yoga and this cleanses your negative things and other aspects. It's very important." She credited all the healthy lifestyle to Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble.

Tina Datta on the professional front

Tina Datta has acted in the Bengali and Hindi industries. She has starred in movies and television shows in both industries and had a big breakthrough in the show Uttaran. She is also one of the first female contestants to be eliminated from the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 13: Tina Datta makes a stylish appearance to promote her upcoming show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum; WATCH