5 facts about Smriti Irani: Shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi a day post miscarriage to per day fees

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani became a star through her role as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her performance brought her instant fame, making her well-known in many households. After that, she continued to gain recognition and worked on various projects. Currently, Smriti holds important positions in the Indian government as the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. In a recent interview, she talked about her early days on the show, how she got the role, her personal struggles, such as a miscarriage, and her relationship with Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Here are 5 facts about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Smriti Irani:

Smriti Irani didn't know producer Ekta Kapoor:

In a recent revelation, Smriti Irani shared her candid experience of auditioning for a role at Jeetendra's house without knowing who Ekta Kapoor was. Initially, she was called for a role in the show Hum Panch to replace Rakhi Vijan, but she found the character unconvincing and declined the offer. Instead, she accepted a role in Ghar Ek Mandir. However, Ekta Kapoor surprised her by tearing up the contract for Ghar Ek Mandir and offering her the contract for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She further shared the conversation, "I was concerned if I was still getting paid the same amount. That Rs 1800 was important. Ekta replied, ‘You know what I am making?’ and I had no clue, ‘I don’t even know who you are’. She added, ‘I am Ekta Kapoor’ and I said ‘That's nice’. My focus was that Rs 1800 should not change. And I signed it. Ekta said she will make me a ‘star’, and I was thinking ‘I don't know who she is."

Janardhan Dhurve predicting Smriti Irani's future:

Smriti revealed she discovered years later that astrologer Janardhan Dhurve had predicted her future in front of Ekta Kapoor, which ultimately led her to be a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti mentioned that there was a pandit named Janardhan in Ekta's office who read faces. It was said that Janardhan advised Ekta to stop Smriti from leaving, as she was destined to make history. Ekta Kapoor held a strong belief in the Janardhan Dhurve's predictions, and that's how Smriti landed the role in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

​Smriti's daily wage embarrassed her makeup man:

Smriti Irani revealed that during her time on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she received a daily payment of Rs 1800. When Smriti and her husband Zubin Irani got married, they had very little money Rs 30,000. Smriti recalled how her makeup artist used to feel embarrassed and he used to say to her, "You should purchase a car I am embarrassed as I come in a car and Tulsi bhabhi comes on the set in an auto."

Shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi a day post miscarriage:

Smriti Irani shared a heartbreaking incident from her past when she experienced a miscarriage while working on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Unaware of her pregnancy at the time, Smriti began feeling unwell and informed the team about it. However, due to her demanding schedule of working 18-20 hours a day, they didn't fully grasp the seriousness of her condition. Despite feeling unwell, she continued working, requesting them to prioritize her shots. By the time she left for the day, it was already evening. Smriti consulted her doctor and was advised to go to a hospital for a sonography. However, being alone and caught in the rain, she started bleeding and had to ask an auto-rickshaw driver to take her to a local clinic in Lokhandwala. Despite her bleeding, she signed an autograph for a nurse who recognized her. Upon arriving at the clinic, she asked the nurse if she could be admitted as she suspected a miscarriage. Smriti then made arrangements for someone to stay with her son, Zor, who was at home.

In the midst of this traumatic situation, Smriti received a call from the production team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that night, requesting her to resume shooting the next day. Smriti informed them about her miscarriage and the bleeding, but the person on the call simply told her to resume the shoot by the 2 pm shift.

Smriti reveals taking a stand for workers and convincing Shobha Kapoor:

Smriti shared how strict Shobha Kapoor was on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and what made her take a stand for the workers, "It used to irk me why only actors were allowed to have food on the set and all the technicians and crew members weren't. One day, I saw that the sound guy was not taking a break despite working for 12-15 hours. So I asked him, I offered him my tea and he said, "No I can't because you are an actor." So then I had a set with the spot guy, I used to ask for 60 teas to keep ready and I would go out with the technicians so that they all could have their tea too. I used to also travel the same way as the technicians so I knew what they went through." She further added, "One day, Shobha Kapoor saw me drinking tea outside and then after persuading me to go downstairs and drink tea." Smriti then convinced Shobha Kapoor to allow all the technicians to have their tea downstairs on the set instead of outside.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from 2000 to 2008 and starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, Somuit Sachev, and others in pivotal roles.

