EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh’s honest reaction to buying branded makeup products is every girl ever

Ayesha Singh, best known for her role as Sai in the popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has been missing from screens ever since her stint in the show ended. For all her fans, there’s good news! Recently, the actress did a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) session, where she not only spilled her makeup secrets but also shared some interesting revelations.

While doing her eye makeup, Ayesha Singh shared a funny story. The actress said, “In the initial days of Ghum, the creative director told me ‘you know this make-up is not suiting you, so you have to buy your own make-up, and you have to buy Bobbi Brown’.” However, the actress had a hilarious reaction that most girls can relate to. She replied, “But I’m broke. I’m sure it will be expensive.”

However, the actress went on to buy products from the said brand and it worked out for her skin. So, she advised her fans to always choose make-up products that are good for their skin.

Further, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress also shared how she picks up her make-up products. “Most of my make-up stuff is from the brand that gives me confidence that it will last long, it is waterproof and it will take care of skin. I only use those products which suit my skin,” said Singh.

To help her fans choose make-up products, she added that all the different products; concealer, foundation, and compact powder should be from the same brand. This helps in blending.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ayesha Singh to return to television screens. If reports are to be believed, she will soon return with Colors TV’s upcoming show Mannat where the actress will essay the lead opposite Adnan Khan.

