EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra on doing Bigg Boss 15; 'This show saved 10 years of my life

Karan Kundrra has been a part of the industry for a long time and has a massive fanbase. From acting to hosting, the star has never failed to showcase his versatility and impress the audience with whatever he does. At present, Karan Kundrra is seen hosting a new dating reality show Temptation Island. Recently, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and recalled how his life changed after doing the controversial reality show Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra reveals what suggestions he received before doing Bigg Boss 15:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra opened up on how doing Bigg Boss 15 impacted his career and personal growth. When asked if Bigg Boss brings a range of emotions within you, Karan Kundrra replied, "Yes, of course." He continued, "I will be very honest. Before doing Bigg Boss, I didn't know what Bigg Boss was. Everyone told me, 'Don't do it. You are doing well. Either do it at the start of your career or do it when your career is edging towards the end. You are at the peak, why do you want to do it.' So obviously you get thoughts as you haven't watched any seasons."

Karan Kundrra reveals how his life changed after Bigg Boss 15:

Karan Kundrra added, "After doing Bigg Boss, I realized that this show has saved at least 10 years of my life. What I learned in those 4 months that I spent inside was about myself, about my choices or who I am, or being honest about it. I am not wavering or fickled about my choices anymore. I know exactly what I like and what I dislike."

The Temptation Island host continued, "My circle is now small after Bigg Boss because I don't want many people. I want real people whom I like. People who I don't like, I don't want to waste my energy on them. I am more focused on my life. I know what I want. It's a fantastic experience. I want to teach the same thing to my contestants of Temptation Island. I want to tell them 'Whatever will happen to you, let me tell you, you will go out of this show completely as a different human being."

Speaking about Temptation Island, the show premiered on Jio Cinema on November 3.

