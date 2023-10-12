EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra in talks to host dating reality show Temptation Island; DEETS inside

Temptation Island is creating a lot of buzz. The show is all set to premiere soon and the makers are on the lookout to find interesting contestants for the show. As reported by Pinkvilla, a while ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid has confirmed his participation in the show. Inspired by an international dating show concept, Temptation Island will have couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships agree to be separated from their partners and live on an exotic island filled with eligible singles. With many tasks and challenges to perform, these couples must decide whether to stay committed or explore new connections. This is the test of relationships! Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jad Hadid is a confirmed contestant on the show and now we have yet another exclusive information about the host of the project.

Karan Kundrra likely to host Temptation Island

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that popular actor and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra is in advanced talks to host the dating reality show. A source close to the project revealed that the makers are in advanced talks with the actor and he will soon sign the contract. According to our sources, the show is set to go on floors from 14th October 2023. As the name suggests, the show will be shot on a beautiful Island.

Have a look at Karan Kundrra's post on Instagram about his recent project

Karan Kundrra and reality shows

Karan Kundrra has been a part of many reality shows. From being a gang leader in Roadies to hosting Love School, being a jailor in Lock Upp to a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, and hosting Dance Deewane 2, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor has a fair exposure to reality shows. During his stint in Lock Upp, he was appreciated multiple times for the way he handled a few tricky situations. The viewers applauded the way Karan dealt with Mandana Karimi's allegations to lashing out at Mohammad Zeeshan for his violent behavior and respectfully putting a senior actor, Chetan Hansraj, into his place during Lock Upp. It is safe to say, that Kundrra is a perfect choice to host a reality dating show wherein things can go berserk and the host would have to act promptly to the situation.

We contacted Karan but he remained unavailable to comment.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jad Hadid CONFIRMS landing dating reality show Temptation Island, 'I'm thrilled'