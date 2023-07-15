EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rohit Shetty on hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 'It's like shooting for a big action film...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is just a few hours away, and fans are filled with excitement. This season, known for its thrilling adventures, promises to deliver spine-chilling stunts involving animals, heights, water, and electric shocks. The show's makers have started releasing promos featuring the 14 contestants and the beloved host, Rohit Shetty. Over the past eight years, Rohit Shetty's name has become synonymous with Khatron Ke Khiladi. As a fearless filmmaker, he not only hosts the show but also motivates and inspires celebrity participants to break free from their limitations and embrace a limitless mindset.

Rohit Shetty on hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty discussed the upcoming season of the reality show and its stunts. When asked if he feels fatigued about hosting the reality show, Rohit shared, "No, no. The kind of love we get for the show from the viewers, the kids, family audience. I'm blessed, and I take it as a responsibility that they love this show. There are rarely shows which have an identity. So much love I have got. I'm a director, I'm not a superstar, I'm not an actor but the kind of love they give, I'm blessed I think. I thank my audience. There has never been a single day when I thought that I don't want to shoot or do Khatron Ke Khiladi. Never!"

Rohit Shetty reveals designing stunts:

When asked about his involvement in designing the stunts for Khatron Ke Khiladi, the director of Golmaal shared, "Not the animal ones, not the simpler ones but the bigger ones are discussed. This time, it is unique because this time the scale is twice big than the previous seasons. New stunts are coming it making it bigger. I am consciously taking the decision to make it bigger. I would say the credit goes to the Endemol team and Colors, who are the producers of the show. It's almost shooting like a big action film. Though it is Television but the crew is like 200 people. More than 100 people in a foreign country and it's big, choppers are flying, and you don't see this in any other shows."

Watch Rohit Shetty's full interview here-

Rohit Shetty talks about CGI:

Sharing his thoughts on CGI (Computer Generated Imagery), the Singham director said, "It's good. It's helpful. It's easier. It's safer than easier. That is the new thing now everybody is doing that way whether it's us or it's Hollywood. It started from there. Making it grander and larger than life I think that's the way."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the show on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.



