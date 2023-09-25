EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Sumbul Touqeer appear in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17?

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's new show Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon is all set to entertain the audience from today. The actors are on a promotional spree and have made appearances on reality shows to promote their show. Recently, they got chatty with Pinkvilla and spoke about their show and professional life. As Bigg Boss Season 17 is set to go on air, while talking to us, Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma were asked about their interest in participating in the Salman Khan-led show.

Will Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma do Bigg Boss 17?

When asked Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul about going to Bigg Boss 17, she said, "No" and burst out laughing. When Mishkat Varma was asked the same question, he said, "Yes, I have thought about the show and my answer is 'no' (laughs). When I say I don't want to do this show, I'm not looking down upon this show, It's a big show, anchored by Salman Khan."

Sumbul interrupted, "Even I have been there." Mishkat continued, "Yes, it's a big show and it's a great opportunity for anyone but I don't have that skills to do the show. I don't have the capability to do the show. If I go, I will be eliminated not in a day but in an hour. And I will lose and I don't like losing. So, I can never do this show, I'm not capable enough to do it."

Watch Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's full interview here-

For the uninformed, Sumbul Touqeer was a part of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Her journey in the show was applauded by the viewers and she formed a great bond with several contestants. Her friendship with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan was the talk of the town. The 'mandali' maintained their bond even after the show ended.

Speaking about Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will go on air today at 7:30 p.m. and will air from Monday to Friday.

