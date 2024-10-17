Fauji 2: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan planned for his hit show’s sequel with Pulkit Samrat opposite THIS female lead?

On October 15 (Tuesday), filmmaker Sandeep Singh announced the sequel of the 1989 show, Fauji. Fauji 2, which will air on Doordarshan will star Vikas Jain and Gauahar Khan. Amidst this announcement, India Today reported that originally, Pulki Samrat was in talks to play the son of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the sequel of the show, which was a breakthrough food SRK.

India Today reported that back in 2009, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment was set to produce Fauji 2 with Pulkit Samrat and Roopal Tyagi as leads. Samrat was playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s son and he even shot with the actor. He told India Today Digital, “(Meeting SRK was) Surreal! I was shooting for the sequel to Fauji and was playing his son in it. That is where I got a chance to shoot with him.”

Recalling the shoot, he called King Khan kind and extremely humble. “Just imagine, a guy from Delhi, who has come to Mumbai following SRK’s footsteps gets a chance to play his on-screen son in a show produced by Red Chillies! He shared his trade secrets with me. He taught me how to own a set and how to use the space around you as an actor. His kind words and his warmth still stay with me. Sadly, the show never took off,” shared the Fukrey actor.

Roopal Tyagi, known for serials like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Humari Betiyoon Ka Vivah also recalled the meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. She shared that the actor kissed everyone’s forehead and wished that what Fauji 1 did for him, Fauji 2 did the same for them.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Lt Abhimanyu Rai in the 1989 TV series Fauji. The 13-episode series revolved around the training programme for the Indian Army commandos.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming Fauji 2, Sandeep Singh has teamed up with the national broadcaster Doordarshan. It features Bigg Boss 17 fame Vikas Jain as Colonel Sanjay Singh and Gauahar Khan as Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur. The series also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek. It will air on Doordarshan in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali. The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

