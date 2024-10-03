When Vicky Jain blamed Munawar Faruqui for creating negative impression of him before Ankita Lokhande: Bigg Boss 17 THROWBACK

Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most engaging seasons in the history of the show. Today, let us take you down memory lane and revisit the moment when Vicky Jain argued with Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande when the stand-up comedian took a stand for the actress. Vicky claimed that Ankita doesn't let him speak but allows Munawar to take a stand and support her. The businessman underlined that such a dynamic was affecting his equation with Ankita.

When Abhishek Kumar targeted Ankita Lokhande and commented on her, Munawar Faruqui intervened and argued with him, taking her side. Expressing his disappointment in the same, Vicky Jain talked to Munawar, asking why he took a stand for Ankita when the entire issue involved her and not him. He apparently blamed the stand-up comedian for forming a bad image of him before his wife. While talking to Munawar, Vicky asked him why he supported Ankita when Abhishek Kumar went against her and not when the Udaariyaan actor did the same to him.

In response, Munawar replied, "It happened by mistake." Adding to this, Vicky advised him to refrain from defending Ankita, pointing out that she doesn't allow him to support her. Confronting the Pavitra Rishta actress, Vicky Jain remarked, "You ask me to stay out of your affairs, but you are letting Munawar speak in your favor." Further, Vicky kept explaining that Munawar was doing all those things to gain Ankita's trust.

He told the standup comedian, "You should take a stand when you feel the right time. This was not the right time; it was not your fight today. It was her fight. It was my fight." Taking the argument to another level, Vicky lost his cool at Ankita and elaborated on how she shut him up whenever he tried to speak to her.

For the unversed, while Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists. Vicky Jain was evicted ahead of the grand finale.

