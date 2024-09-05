THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to be host of Kaun Banega Crorepati till 60

TV's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is a hit among fans because of legendary host Amitabh Bachchan. However, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan had hosted KBC briefly and had once revealed that he wanted to be a part of the show till he was 60? In today's throwback segment, let us explore the same.

When Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the sets of Koffee With Karan back in 2007, he was asked during the rapid-fire round to take the name of someone he would see as the host of KBC. "I don’t know. See, before the last host sort of gave up the place, he was 60. So, I don’t know, till I am 60, I don’t see anyone else. Post that, anyone. Would you like to take over?” King Khan said.

For the unversed, the Jawan actor hosted season 3 of Kaun Banega Crorepati before Amit ji resumed from the 4th season. Farah Khan, who was also in the episode with King Khan on the show, had said, "He won’t know any of the answers.” SRK added by saying that Karan would not even know the questions.

KJO, according to a report by Hindustan Times, had admitted on his chat show that his GK was weak. The Pathaan star even told Johar, "You will be the first host that we will give four choices in the questions to ask." Farah suggested that a Bollywood KBC needed to take place as Karan knew who was dating whom.

It was in 2000 when Amitabh Bachchan made his debut on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The report, with the same publication, also revealed that after hosting seasons 1 and 2 of KBC, he declined to host season 3 and SRK was told to host. However, the megastar only hosted one season and Amit Ji resumed his duties as a quizmaster.

When the Mohabbatein actor hosted KBC, his wit and charm spread a different aura on the sets of the show. However, Amitabh Bachchan has a charm of his own. When the Shahenshah actor comes on the sets of the show, every episode becomes special.

