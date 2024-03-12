Pakistani shows have always found its sundance in India. Not only this, but Indian viewers have developed their favorites and look forward to watching Pakistani dramas. Most recently, the show that has created a buzz all around is Abdullahpur Ka Devdas. This coming-of-age story is more than just a love tale. Starring beautiful Sarah Khan and versatile Bilal Abbas Khan, the drama is directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar.

Discussing a few aspects of her latest project, Sarah Khan spoke candidly to Pinkvilla. The actress threw light on what attracted her to sign the dotted lines for this timeless love saga and even spoke about her experience working with Bilal Abbas Khan.

Sarah Khan opens up about Abdullahpur Ka Devdas

Talking about her show with Abdullahpur ka Devdas (a poetic drama), Sarah Khan told us, “It is a captivating tale set in the small town of Abdullahpur, unraveling the coming-of-age story of Fakhar and Kashif, two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano.”

Highlighting her character traits, the Hum Tum fame added, “My character, Gulbano, finds herself caught in the enthralling verses of an anonymous poet named Devdas. The show explores the complexities of love, friendship, and sacrifice, taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.”

Sarah Khan on working with Bilal Abbas Khan in Abdullahpur Ka Devdas

Underlining her experience with Bilal Abbas Khan in Abdullahpur Ka Devdas, Sarah Khan expressed, “Working with Bilal Abbas Khan in the show has been an absolute delight and a creatively enriching experience. Bilal is not only a talented and dedicated co-star but also a wonderful collaborator. His commitment to his craft and the authenticity he brings to his character elevate the entire working atmosphere on set.”

Advertisement

“Bilal's professionalism, coupled with his passion for storytelling, creates a synergy that translates seamlessly on screen. Our scenes together have been a harmonious blend of shared vision and mutual respect, fostering an environment conducive to the organic development of our characters' dynamics,” the Namak Haram actress stated.

Sarah Khan about her preparations for Abdullahpur Ka Devdas

Sarah is playing the role of Gulbano, a woman who finds solace in the poetic lines of a writer known as Devdas. Spilling beans on what preparations she underwent for Abdullahpur Ka Devdas, Sarah Khan told Pinkvilla, “I haven’t done any preparations as such, but yes, I try to understand if my role in the show is relatable to both Indian and Pakistani audiences and if they will accept it. Luckily, both our audiences are the same. We think the same way, so whenever I play any role, I make sure my character is relatable to both audiences.”

Sarah Khan reveals what made her do Abdullahpur Ka Devdas

Whether it is about playing a negative character or a charming woman onscreen, Sarah Khan has left no stone unturned to showcase her versatility. Continuing the conversation with us, she talked about what made her say yes to Abdullahpur Ka Devdas. The Pakistani actress said, Abdullahpur ka Devdas brings a fresh perspective to Zindagi DTH's diverse content. It contributes by showcasing the rich tapestry of emotions in a small town setting, making it relatable to a wide audience.”

The Raqs-e-Bismil actress further added, “The show promises to be a unique addition to the channel's offerings. I hope viewers take away the essence of love, sacrifice, and the complexities that come with it. Abdullahpur ka Devdas is not just a story; it's an emotional journey that will resonate with everyone who experiences it.”

Sarah Khan reveals her dream role

During a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Sarah Khan shed light on what kind of role she would like to do in the future or what character traits draw her interest. The young actress expressed, “I'm always drawn to roles that challenge me as an actor and allow for a deep exploration of complex characters. While I've had the privilege of portraying a diverse range of roles, there's an innate desire to delve into characters that offer a profound emotional journey or present a unique perspective.”

Advertisement

Adding more to her statement, Sarah said, “I'm particularly interested in roles that shed light on societal issues, strong female protagonists who defy norms, and characters with intricate layers that unfold gradually throughout the storyline. Historical dramas or projects with a strong cultural context also pique my interest, as they provide an opportunity to delve into different eras and bring lesser-known stories to the forefront.”

Sarah Khan believes the drama industry underwent significant changes

Expressing more of her opinions, Sarah Khan shared how the drama industry has witnessed several changes since her debut in 2012 with Badi Aapa to my latest project, Namak Haram, in 2023. The Sabaat fame explained, “Absolutely, the landscape of the drama industry has witnessed notable changes since my debut to my latest project. One of the most significant transformations has been the evolution of storytelling. There's a palpable shift towards narratives that are more diverse, nuanced, and socially relevant.

“Themes that were once considered unconventional are now being explored with greater depth, contributing to a richer tapestry of storytelling. Moreover, the rise of digital platforms has opened up new avenues for content consumption. The accessibility of dramas through online streaming services has expanded the reach of our stories globally and introduced a more diverse audience to Pakistani dramas.” Sarah Khan continued to add.

ALSO READ: 5 unmissable Pakistani dramas ft Bilal Abbas Khan that showcase his versatility; Cheekh to Dobara