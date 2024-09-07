Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and others welcome Bappa home with enthusiasm

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the largest festivals in India, has gripped everyone with the festive spirit. Celebrities along with millions of devotees are busy welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes. Among the well-known faces celebrating the festival this year are Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh, and Arjun Bijlani, among others. They welcomed Bappa home on Friday night (September 6).

Ankita Lokhande, known for her devotion to Bappa, was spotted along with her mother buying Ganesh murti for her home. The actress was dressed in traditional clothes, wearing a maroon kurti set as she chose the idol.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s video here:

Actor Arjun Bijlani, another popular name in the television industry, embraced the festive season by bringing Ganpati Bappa home. Arjun and his wife Neha Swami were seen dressed in festive outfits as they performed the puja before taking the idol home and immersed themselves in the celebrations. The actor chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ as he carried Bappa to his car.

For the unversed, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are an annual ritual for Arjun Bijlani and his family. Many celebrities visit his home for Ganpati darshan and take part in the celebrations.

Here’s Arjun Bijlani’s video:

Comedienne Bharti Singh also welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home. She was spotted with her son Golla at the market. Bharti, known for her humble nature, also interacted with the paps. The mother-son duo were dressed in beautiful ethnic attire as they took Bappa home.

Here is Bharti Singh and her son choosing their Ganpati idol:

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Vishal Pandey was also seen carrying a Bappa idol for the celebrations at his home. Bigg Boss 16’s Tina Datta also welcomed Bappa home with a smile on her face, dressed in all white for the occasion.

Besides these actors and entertainers, Jay Bhanushali, Krishna Abhishek, Karan Wahi, Mohhit Malik, and other celebrities of the industry also take part in the festivities. A few of them also handcraft the Ganesh idol from clay.

