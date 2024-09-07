Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 EXCLUSIVE: India's Best Dancer 4's Jay Bhanushali on celebrating Ganpati puja at home after hiatus of few years

Ganesh Chaturthi isn't only a festival but an emotion, especially for Mumbaikars. On this day, people celebrate the arrival of Bappa with utmost enthusiasm and happiness. Marking the auspicious occasion, we contacted Jay Bhanushali and he revealed how he is bringing back the tradition to celebrate the festival with his family. The India's Best Dance 4 host shared that he couldn't perform the Ganpati Pooja for the last few years.

While talking to us, Jay Bhanushali expressed his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi, stating that it is a special occasion that holds great significance for his family. The actor adds that after a hiatus of a few years, he joyfully announced the revival of their tradition of celebrating Ganpati Pooja at home. He eagerly anticipates the upcoming festivities, looking forward to reuniting with his family and loved ones for this meaningful occasion.

Jay said, “Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone! We have always celebrated Ganpati Pooja at home, but for the past few years, we hadn't been able to.” He went on to state, “However, starting this year, we are bringing back the tradition and will be celebrating Ganpati Pooja at our home with my family and relatives. I'm really looking forward to this special time together.”

Take a look at one of Jay Bhanushali's posts:

For the unversed, Jay is currently seen hosting India's Best Dancer season 4. It is a dance-based reality show featuring Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as the judges.

On the personal front, the renowned host is married to actress Mahhi Vij. The couple is parents to Khushi, Rajveer, and Tara. Time and again, Bhanushali keeps sharing candid pictures with his kids, reflecting on their great bond.

