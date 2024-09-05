India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor gets emotional over sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's video message; calls Bebo her 'first daughter'

India's Best Dancer 4 provides a platform for dancing prodigies to showcase their talent. In addition to treating viewers to performances, judges make surprising revelations about the early days of their careers. As per one of the recently released promos, Karisma Kapoor got a surprise on the show when Kareena Kapoor Khan sent a heartfelt video message to her. In the clip, Bebo opens up about her bond with the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress and refers to her as 'bestest' friend.

The promo opens up with Kareena Kapoor saying, "For the world, Karisma has always been an icon. Always been the biggest female superstar of the 90s. She is my sister, my mother, and most importantly my bestest friend in the whole world. In my eyes, the reason why I am Kareena Kapoor is because of Karisma Kapoor. So happy that LoLo is on the show, India's Best Dancer,"

The message melts Karisma's heart, and her eyes shine bright when Kareena cherishes their sisterly bond. Further, the Murder Mubarak actress states, "Bebo mere liye, meri pehli beti hai (She is my first daughter). I also feel very proud. I don't know how to explain this, but it is like a mother's instinct."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "IBD ke manch par Lolo ko mila unki pyaari behen Bebo se ek heartfelt video! (Lolo gets a heartfelt video from her lovely sister Bebo on the IBD platform!),"

Take a look at the promo clip here:

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the stunning sister duo of Bollywood. From traveling together to stepping out for dinner and shopping, they never miss an opportunity to express admiration and spend time with each other. They are the daughters of veteran actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

For those who have come in late, India's Best Dancer 4 is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show features Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as the judges. It airs a new episode on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 PM. The show premiered on July 13, 2024, on Sony TV.

