Sana Makbul makes first public appearance after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3, attends Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara's birthday; WATCH

Celeb couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The couple has been a part of the showbiz world since a long time. Jay and Mahhi's daughter Tara turned 5 years old yesterday (August 3). On this special occasion, the duo hosted a grand bash.

Numerous celebrities and their kids attended Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara's birthday. The theme of the birthday bash revolved around Disney World and its princesses. The celeb couple was all smiles as they posed for the pictures with three kids - Khushi, Rajveer, and Tara. The little birthday girl looked adorable in a snow-white outfit. Khushi and Rajveer also donned outfits as per the theme.

Watch Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's video from their bash:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul brought smiles to faces as she arrived for Tara's birthday bash. Decked up in ripped jeans and a white backless top, Sana looked stunning and her fashion game was on point. She also sported a pastel pink stole with her outfit. The diva looked extremely happy as she met Tara and the kids and even gave forehead kisses to the little ones.

Sana then met Mahhi Vij and also picked up Tara in her arms. She gave the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner trophy to Tara and posed with her for the pictures. Tara even gave a sweet peck on Sana's cheeks as she expressed her joy for her 'maasi' (aunt's) win.

Watch Sana Makbul's video here-

Actress Gauahar Khan also arrived for Tara's birthday bash in style with her little munchkin Zehaan. The mother-son duo twinned in white and denim outfits for Tara's birthday celebration. Gauahar and Zehaan looked elated as they arrived for the event and even posed patiently for the pictures.

Advertisement

Watch Gauahar Khan's video here-

Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife-actress Vinny Arora also attended Jay and Mahhi's daughter Tara's birthday. Vinny donned a strapless denim dungaree while her little one Zayn looked extremely cute in a white shirt and denim.

Watch Vinny Arora's video here-

Several celebrities attended Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara's fifth birthday. For the uninformed, Jay and Mahhi welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. The couple are foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Mahhi Vij revisits time when she featured in 90s hit remix music video Tu Tu Hai Wahi