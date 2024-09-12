Ganpati aarti brings Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande together; WATCH

Ankita Lokhande recently hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her home, where the most anticipated reunion took place. She reunited with her Bigg Boss 17 housemates, including Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Khanzaadi, and Samarth Jurel. Yes, you read that right.

The reunion, one of the most anticipated by fans of Bigg Boss 17, saw the celebrities take part in the traditional Gauri Pooja and Maha Ganpati aarti at Ankita Lokhande’s residence. Their pictures shared widely on social media, have since gone viral. One picture also shows them with Ankita Lokhande’s mother. However, Vicky Jain was missing from the pictures. Reportedly, he was away on a business trip.

Check out videos from the reunion here:

The event turned into a mini Bigg Boss 17 reunion, with the housemates seen performing puja and celebrating the festivities together. Dressed in traditional attire, the group posed for pictures after the aarti, which has now flooded the internet as fans can't seem to get enough of the bond these actors share.

One video also shows Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Khanzaadi posing for the cameras before entering Ankita Lokhande’s residence. One of the paparazzi teased Abhishek and asked him not to feel shy about standing next to Khanzaadi. Samarth aka Chintu also quipped in, “Mein alag aaya, ye dono alaag aaya. (I have come alone, and these two have come separately.)”

While Samarth wore a simple white kurta set, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant wore a black and golden kurta set. Khanzaadi wore a red suit and Ayesha Khan wore a golden saree.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entrant also uploaded a picture with the gracious host and wrote on her social media, “Only if I could tell you in words, what this lady means to me, only love for you @ankitalokhande ji”

Bigg Boss 17, the last season of the popular reality show, has been a rollercoaster ride for the contestants. Ankita Lokhande, a household name in the television industry, made headlines with her participation in the show alongside her husband Vicky Jain.

Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Khanzaadi, and Samarth Jurel, were also strong contenders and Kumar ended up as the first runner-up. However, he and Jurel didn’t see eye to eye during their time in the house owing to their dynamics with Isha Malviya.

ALSO READ: Isha Malviya regrets doing Bigg Boss 17: 'Regret forming relationships with people'