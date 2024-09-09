Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty reveals Abhishek Kumar once showed up at Jackie Shroff's house and what followed is highly unexpected

Rohit Shetty spilled contestant Abhishek Kumar's secret in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It was seen in today's episode (September 8), that host Rohit revealed how Abhishek had once visited Jackie Shroff's house, to impress him. Shetty revealed what Jackie da had told Kumar to prepare at his home, which was all things funny.

Rohit Shetty was in a fun mode, as was seen in the episode. For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar always playfully flirts with Krishna Shroff, on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She is the daughter of Jackie Shroff. Shetty said, "Shalin ne ek advice di thi. Ki agar ladki ko patana chahte hoh toh baap ko patao. Yeh pahuch gaye Jackie da ke paas. Jacky da bole Bhidu tu anda curry, bhopla, bhindi fry, chicken banake bata."

(Shalin Bhanot gave some advice. He said if you want to impress a girl, then first impress her father. Abhishek Kumar then reached Jackie Shroff's house and the veteran actor said Bhidu, you make Egg Curry, Pumpkin, Bhindi Fry, and Chicken first.)

The Singham Again director said that Kumar then mentioned, "Woh waha se nikla bola bhad mei gayi Krishna, mei dhabba khol leta hu (He left from there and said to hell with Krishna, I will open a diner.)

Indeed! Apna Bhidu aka Jackie Shroff is the coolest person you will find. He is best known for her carefree personality, jolly aura, and does not care about what people think. Apart from wearing his heart on his sleeves, his unique personality trait makes him fit among all generations.

How is Jackie Shroff so cool effortlessly? He is also a brilliant chef and his Brinjal, Anda Curry, Kanda Bhindi recipes in the past had become viral instantly.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna had also imparted a lesson to Abhishek Kumar on ways of being a good boyfriend. She had begun by asking Abhishek about the difference between two Pink color shades. When Abhishek, looking puzzled, inquired about the pink shirt he was wearing, she said, "Ye baby pink hai (That's baby pink.)" He deliberately acts unaware and thinks that Krishna called him a baby.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was then told by Krishna to tell the spelling of boyfriend. He sweetly took her name and Shroff just said, "I am giving up." Ever since Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started Abhishek Kumar is leaving no stone unturned in impressing Krishna Shroff.

