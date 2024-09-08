Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are currently entertaining viewers on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The actress recently posted a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and penned a heartfelt note for the celebrated filmmaker.

The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her husband posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Accompanying the post, the actress wrote a sweet note, “I’m overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude, and words fail me as I try to express what I feel for you and your incredible craft. Thank you for taking the time to listen to me and for providing a platform to share my thoughts and feelings.”

She called SLB’s dedication, passion, and vision a constant source of inspiration and expressed deep gratitude for his guidance and mentorship. She feels deeply grateful for his guidance and belief, which have been crucial in shaping her journey.

The actress shared that Bhansali’s ability to bring out the best in others is a testament to his exceptional leadership and artistry. She feels fortunate and thankful for his mentorship and looks forward to continuing to learn from him and making him proud.

As soon as Ankita posted pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fans flooded the comment section with love and joy. One fan wrote, “Is there something coming up?” Another fan commented, “The caption makes this so intense yet Beautiful.”

On Saturday, the actress celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and gave a sneak peek into her celebrations with her family. In the photos, she looked stunning in a vibrant royal blue saree. Vicky complemented her look with a classic white kurta pyjama and a colorful ethnic waistcoat.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita earlier discussed the possibility of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She shared, “I’ve been seeing him from my childhood. Mai humesha unke hi gaano par dance karti aai hu. (I have always danced to his film’s songs.) I’ve been dreaming to work with him, and though I regret a few missed opportunities, I believe there will be a time when I will soon be a part of his projects.”

