Gaurav Khanna confirms his exit from Anupamaa, addresses rumors of tiff with Rupali Ganguly; ‘Being friends with your co-actors…’

Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in the Rajan Shahi-produced serial Anupamaa has finally confirmed his exit from the show. In recent times, there has been a lot of speculation among his fans on his return to the show post leap and now he has confirmed that he is not returning. In the same conversation, he also addressed his tiff with co-star Rupali Ganguly.

Gaurav Khanna told ETimes that for now, Anuj Kapadia’s chapter is closed in the serial, Anupamaa. But if the story demands his return in the near future, he would be happy to return, given his schedule allows. In his words, “People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger.”

Further, the actor who essayed the role of Anuj Kapadia, shared that the character was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it went on for over three years. He is grateful for it and expressed his happiness as the role became a defining part of his career.

There have been rumors doing the round that Gaurav Khanna doesn’t get along with the lead Rupali Ganguly off camera. Talking about the same, he said, “I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary.”

He added, “Being friends with your co-actors can help, but it’s not essential for delivering impactful performances.”

For the unversed, Anupamaa recently took a 15-year leap, post which all the actors exited except Rupali Ganguly.

