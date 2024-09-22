Anupamaa big leap: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to continue show after majority of cast members exit?

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa has become one of the leading family dramas on Indian television. Recently, there have been rumors suggesting that the creators are planning to implement a 10-15 year time jump. The big question is whether Rupali and Gaurav will still be part of the storyline after this leap. Keep reading to find out more!

According to a report by TellyChakkar, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna would continue to be a part of Anupamaa post the grand leap. However, another report by Times Now Digital suggests that current stars like Nidhi Shah, Kunwar Amar Singh, Gaurav Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aurra Bhatnagar and more would be exiting the show.



However, it looks like because of the popularity of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav) and Anupamaa (Rupali), they will remain with the show.

All Anupamaa fans know that Shivam Khajuria reportedly would be playing a pivotal role in the serial. Fans are eager to find out what happens after the 10-15 year leap in the show. However, there has been no official confirmation from Rupali or Gaurav regarding the leap or their presence in the show.

To talk more about Anupamaa, Rupali and Gaurav's show is produced under the banner of Rajan Shahi. The family drama soap has been dominating the TRP charts, and fans are captivated by the dramatic events involving Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. Their love story is always in the spotlight, as the Shah family members ensure that the conflicts continue.

Anupamaa and Anuj are currently at Asha Bhavan, struggling to make ends meet. In addition, the members of the Shah family have also moved to Asha Bhavan after Vanraj, also known as Sudhanshu Pandey, was reported missing. There has been a lot of melodrama, but fans are now eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated leap in the storyline.

Earlier, there were rumors that Aadhya's character would take center stage and become the main character. It was said that the story would focus on her life as a grown-up girl. However, nothing has been confirmed by the show's makers yet.

