Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna’s video of enjoying early morning airport breakfast proves he is the ultimate Punjabi munda

Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa, is winning hearts once again. The actor who maintains an active presence on social media recently uploaded a series of pictures sharing how he enjoys his time when he reaches the airport early.

Gaurav Khanna showed himself enjoying a classic Punjabi breakfast- parathas at the airport. He expressed himself in the caption on the video which reads, “Super early flight ek taraf, but breakfast paratha ek taraf.” While it’s unusual for an actor to enjoy such a breakfast on an early flight, Khanna, a foodie seems to enjoy every bit of it.

Check out Gaurav Khanna’s post below:

Captioning the post with humor and a dash of Punjabi swag, he wrote, "Why not … Asli Punjabi, neend ek taraf but paratha ek taraf…" He also engaged with fans, asking for their opinions on his look, "Do u like this look? Pls comment n lemme knw below."

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with compliments, calling him “a true Punjabi at heart.” One user wrote, “Aaj to morning sach me good ho gayi. I also love aloo paratha.” A few also shared their love for different Punjabi dishes.

On the other hand, a section of the netizens expressed how much they miss him on screen and requested him to return to Anupamaa. “Your Anu needs you please come back #maAn #maanforever,” reads a comment. Another wrote, “Superb look. Now tell us when are you coming back onscreen, eagerly waiting to see u back on our screens.”

In the pictures, Gaurav sported a relaxed travel ensemble, perfectly blending comfort with style. He wore a beige colored jacket on top of a white tee shirt.

Details about Gaurav Khanna’s travel plans are not known. On the other hand, talking about his professional front, the actor was last seen as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.

