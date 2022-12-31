Hiten Tejwani enters Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after Nakuul Mehta's exit; His 6 best performances

Hiten Tejwani is one of the finest actors of the telly industry owing to his good looks and unique acting skills. His fans adore him for his natural personality and he enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. It has now been reported that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s male lead Nakuul Mehta will soon leave the show. Now, after several rumors the actor has finally confirmed that he is exiting from Ekta Kapoor’s show. However, there were reports that Hiten has been roped in to play the much-loved Ram’s character but now there are reports that he will play his brother Laxman Kapoor aka Lakhan in the serial.

In the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we see Ram getting angry at Lakhan and calling him a Gunda. Lakhan doesn't take it easily and they both have a war of words over their parenting. The dialogues showcase tempers flaring between the two estranged brothers. Swati sees Ram and Lakhan fight with each other and gets worried. However, fans are little disappointed with the new twist and are disheartened with the news of Nakuul leaving the show.

In an interview with Etimes, Hiten opened up about the pressure of entering the show midway. He said, ‘It’s quite natural to feel the pressure when you are entering a show midway. But I don’t take such pressures in life. When I take up a role, I want to give it my all. The intention is to do justice to the role. In this case too, I’m hoping for the best.’ Well, it would be a treat to watch Hiten after a such a long break on the TV.

Here are Hiten’s 6 best performances

Swaran Ghar

Recently, Hiten starred in the Colors TV daily soap Swaran Ghar which received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. His character Arjun Deol became a favourite one in every household because of its unique personality. The show unveils the relationship between parents and their children and reflects how the current generations deal very differently with their parents unlike it used to be earlier times.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

One of the most popular TV shows of Ekta Kapoor was Kasautii Zindagii Kay was an instant hit when it aired in 2001. Hiten Tejwani was one of the lead actors of the show after he replaced Cezanne Khan. His character of Anurag Basu was loved by the viewers and is till date one of his best performances.

Kutumb

Talking about the lead pairs, how can one forget the famous pair of Pratham and Gauri played by Hiten and his wife Gauri Pradhan and their constant banter in the serial, Kutumb. Well, their characters were loved by everyone and it is on this show the duo fell in love with each other decided to get married in real life.

Pavitra Rishta

Hiten Tejwani became a household name after he replaced Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Manav Deshmukh in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. Earlier, it was difficult for the viewers to accept the sudden change but eventually Hiten took the role to another level with his exceptional performance and became viewers’ favorite.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In the most popular daily soap of Ekta Kapoor, Hiten was roped in to play the character of Karan Virani who is Mihir and Mandira’s son. His character was loved by the audience and he soon became everyone’s favorite. Moreover, this show also gave a rise to his career and after that he bagged many popular TV shows.

Balika Vadhu

Colors TV’s one of the popular and longest running shows Balika Vadhu saw Hiten essaying the role of Anant, a handsome, rich man in his early forties who is unfortunately in an extremely troubled marriage. Well, his character is still considered as one of his best performances as this actor gave his very best to this role.

About Hiten

Hiten has been part of a numerous popular TV shows including Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pavitra Rishta, Swaran Ghar and many more. Talking about his personal life, the actor is married to Gauri Pradhan and they have twins Nivaan and Katya. They participated in the second season of Nach Baliye 2 and returned to host Season 4 in 2008. Hiten was also a part of Bigg Boss 11, where he survived for 11 weeks. Moreover, the actor has also been a part of many films including Jogi, Nobel Peace and many more. Currently, he is gearing up for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and a movie named Zindagi Shatranj Hai.