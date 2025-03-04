'Industry mai ek aur shadi tut rahi hai aur...' Shoaib Ibrahim breaks silence on divorce rumors with Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the renowned celebrity couples of the entertainment industry and have a huge fanbase. The couple actively creates vlogs on social media and keeps their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. Recently, reports claimed that Dipika and Shoaib had decided to get separated. The duo finally reacted to these rumors and refuted such baseless reports.

In his new vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar joked about their divorce rumors. While his family were preparing for Iftaari, Shoaib informed his family members that he planned to disclose some news and asked them to decide whether it is good news or bad news.

Later, when Dipika Kakar was preparing the meal, Shoaib jokingly asked her, "Dipi tumne muje bataya nahi ki industry mai ek aur shadi tut rahi hai aur voh humari hai? (You didn't tell me that one more marriage is going to break in the industry, and it is ours)."

Dipika quipped, "Mai kyu batau tumko, mai sumdi mei ye sab karungi? (Why will I tell you? I will do it secretly)." Shoaib elaborated how he has been hearing news about them that they are going to get divorced. Shoaib again joked, "Finally, Dipika has decided to get separated. I'm going to give this breaking news to everyone in our family also."

Advertisement

Reacting to the news, Shoaib mentioned how everyone was talking about their divorce, and so he decided to speak about it. He jokingly says that Dipika had betrayed him, and it was breaking news that he wanted to give everyone. Shoaib also teased Dipika, saying that it was Ramadan and they should stay together and decide later.

Speaking about their personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love during their stint in the hit show Sasural Simar Ka. While Shoaib exited the show midway, Dipika continued her journey on it for a longer period. Finally, after a brief courtship, Dipika and Shoaib got married in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. A few years later, they embraced parenthood for the first time, welcoming their son, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.