When JD Majethia blamed Indian TV audience’s 'mediocre taste' for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s initial failure; THROWBACK

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian TV shows from the mid-2000s, celebrated for its humor and satirical take on family life. This hit sitcom gained massive success and appreciation in recent years for its quirky one-liners. Jamnadas Majethia, also known as JD Majethia, is well-regarded for his work in Gujarati and Hindi theater, dramas, serials, and films.

Once, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, producer JD Majethia discussed the show's initial lack of success, attributing it to the “middle-class mentality” of Indian audiences.

Speaking about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's initial failure, the producer explained that the typical viewer preferred light-hearted content and wasn’t inclined towards more intelligent or complex programming. Majethia noted that the show, with its excellent writing by Aatish Kapadia, required a certain level of vocabulary and intellectual engagement that was not widely appreciated at the time.

Additionally, the show’s weekly Monday slot hindered the development of a viewing habit, as there was limited opportunity for repeat viewing and fans had to wait a week for the next episode.

Majethia further mentioned that with the rise of YouTube, people began discovering Sarabhai vs Sarabhai through the platform. Over time, the show gained recognition and was frequently listed among the top comedy shows in India, often surpassing popular American series like Friends and Khichdi.

Advertisement

Although the show struggled during its initial season, it is now celebrated as one of India’s best comedy series. Majethia expressed satisfaction with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s journey and its lasting impact.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai boasted an impressive cast including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. The show centers on the life of the Sarabhai family, an affluent Gujarati household living in the upscale area of Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh to Eijaz Khan; 5 times actors opened up about sexual abuse in Bigg Boss