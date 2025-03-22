Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin take BIG STEP after 5 years of relationship; know here

The popular television couple Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin have been together for a long time and to their fans' delight, they have taken an important step in their relationship. The couple has planned to move in together, which they announced in their latest vlog. The couple called it a ‘big decision’ and shared their excitement.

In the vlog, after announcing their decision to move in together, Aly Goni shared it was a difficult decision for them. Jasmine Bhasin added that it was difficult to find a big house for them. Aly mentioned that they wanted separate rooms for themselves.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's posts below:

The actress also mentioned that now begins the next challenge; it took them six months to find the perfect house and now they would take another six months to complete the interior. “Guys, ye poori journey aap dekhoge humare sath, humlog ke sath rahoge, humara ghumna, humlog ka pehla ghar saath main (Guys, you will be with us throughout the journey, our travel, our first house together),” said Bhasin.

Aly shared the plans for his house, revealing that it’s a 6 BHK that they will transform into a 4 BHK. The couple would shift to their new place in May. He shared that he wants to see how Jasmine decorates the house. The latter remarked that now fans would see them fighting as well.

Toward the end of the vlog, the Bigg Boss 14 couple shared that it’s a big step for them because they have never shared their personal space with another individual. So it took them some time to accept the decision to move in. Goni also said that whatever the next step in their journey together would be, the fans would witness it all.

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's love story began on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and blossomed into a relationship, with Jasmine Bhasin confessing her feelings first and Aly later realizing his feelings on Bigg Boss 14.